Women’s March Organizes Against Emergency Declaration

To the pending House resolution of disapproval, Judiciary Committee investigation, and lawsuit threats from California, the Women’s March movement is adding to the pressure on the administration over the declaration of a national emergency to grab funds to build Trump’s “wall.” Marches are being organized across the nation, including in Santa Barbara on Monday, February 18, at De la Guerra Plaza from noon to 2 p.m.

Calling the declaration a “false statement” and “ruse to circumvent our laws” to fund a border wall that Congress has refused to bankroll, organizer Michal Lynch has posted information at the Women’s March Santa Barbara website about the Presidents’ Day march. “We have a government, we have laws, we want this to be respected,” said Lynch. As well, the national organization has started a petition to “declare a national emergency to defend democracy” here.

