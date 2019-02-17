Focus, Folks

WEATHER »

In response to “Who Does Mission Creek Bridge Project Benefit,” I am long-term member who enjoys the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and a long-term resident of Mission Canyon. I have commuted by bicycle and car for 40 years over Mission Canyon Road. There is no compelling reason we need a new roadway and/or bridge for autos or bikes. We do need a new walkway from the Mission to the Museum and Rocky Nook Park. It would be counterproductive to disturb what we have since it slows traffic, has a good safety record, and provides a charming historical through way.

It also bothers me that Luke Swetland implies some sort of mean-spirited attack on the museum. That may be the case in some other article I don’t know. By associating that accusation herein dilutes the intention that I had perceived when I read the Opinion. It would benefit the museum and those of the group opposing destruction of the bridge to focus on a safe, accessible walking path and leave the corridor for vehicles alone.

