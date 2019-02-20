Safe and Sound Bridge

I wish the Indy would cease editorializing titles and subtitles of other people’s letters and opinion pieces as was done with Rosanne Crawford’s piece on the Mission Creek Bridge. Words matter.

The Mission Creek Bridge at Rocky Nook Park is a Santa Barbara City Historic Landmark. It’s unique in Southern California and highly valued in the Caltrans Bridge Inventory of 2003 by Stacie Ham, “Historic Bridges of California” by Donald S. Napoli (2004), Historic Highway Bridges of California by Stephen D. Mikesell (1990), with eligibility and nomination to the National Register. It is not just an “old bridge” to be discarded on a rubbish heap.

This bridge is not “troubled.” Desire for “free” money above all else is troubling.

Nobody benefits from the destruction of the integrity of this bridge and its environment.

This bridge is safe. It is inspected every two years by two California-licensed Caltrans civil engineers. It has been found to be structurally sound and given a rating of 7 out of a possible 9 for this soundness. If the City’s Transportation Department does the inexpensive, proper maintenance and repair recommend by inspectors, this valued bridge will remain safe and sound for generations to come.