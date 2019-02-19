WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Watch the Academy Awards Live

Metro Theaters and SBIFF Each Host Viewing Parties

By (Contact)

For those of us who don’t have a golden ticket to the Sunday, February 24, glam-fest that is the Academy Awards, fear not — there are two Oscar parties to attend right here in town.

Metropolitan Theaters is opening up the Arlington for its live Academy Awards viewing, at no cost to attendees. Get there early (doors open at 3 p.m.) to see the glitterati walk the red carpet at 3:30 p.m., go just for the awards ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m. For more information, see metrotheatres.com.

Up at the Riviera Theater, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is hosting a fundraising afternoon/evening of filmmaker and actor immersion as you watch the telecast with community members — in your pajamas (such fun!). The tickets range from $100 to $20,000 with proceeds going to fund myriad SBIFF education programs. See sbiff.org for what each donation tier offers.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Solar Wing’ Builders’ Building Changes Hands

Landlords swap around for Goleta Old Town company on Mars InSight mission.

Work on Carpinteria Section to Close 101

Wednesday and Thursday overnight closures will alternate in both directions.

Pledge of Allegiance Is Back at SBCC Board Meetings

Unruly City College meeting raises unaddressed racial tensions.

Women’s March Organizes Against Emergency Declaration

Grass-roots groups to hold protests on Presidents' Day.

Caltrans Estimates 154 Will Open Mid-March

Repairs ongoing at a cost of $2.2 million after Whittier Fire debris blocks culvert.