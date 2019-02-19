Watch the Academy Awards Live

For those of us who don’t have a golden ticket to the Sunday, February 24, glam-fest that is the Academy Awards, fear not — there are two Oscar parties to attend right here in town.

Metropolitan Theaters is opening up the Arlington for its live Academy Awards viewing, at no cost to attendees. Get there early (doors open at 3 p.m.) to see the glitterati walk the red carpet at 3:30 p.m., go just for the awards ceremony, which begins at 5 p.m. For more information, see metrotheatres.com.

Up at the Riviera Theater, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival is hosting a fundraising afternoon/evening of filmmaker and actor immersion as you watch the telecast with community members — in your pajamas (such fun!). The tickets range from $100 to $20,000 with proceeds going to fund myriad SBIFF education programs. See sbiff.org for what each donation tier offers.