Man Arrested in New Year’s Eve Rape Case

Santa Barbara police have made an arrest in a New Year’s Eve rape case involving a harbor business owner. Jody Fairclough, 40, was booked February 4 in County Jail on felony charges of raping a drugged victim, unlawful sexual penetration, and sodomy. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police offered little information on the investigation or Fairclough’s arrest. “The victim is an adult female, the suspect is an adult male,” said Lt. Kevin Kushner in an email. “They met in a bar on New Year’s Eve. The victim was heavily intoxicated and sexually assaulted on a boat.”

Fairclough is listed in city records as the owner of Jody Fairclough Marine Services, which specializes in boat maintenance and repair. According to his social media profiles, Fairclough is originally from Leadville, Colorado, and now lives in Santa Barbara.

