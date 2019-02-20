Santa Barbara Restaurant Week Forks Out 10 Days of Deals

Relatively small Santa Barbara boasts an impressively big-city concentration of restaurants, with the next hotspot opening every few weeks. But that variety — of prices, of cuisines, of settings, of neighborhoods — can make choosing where to eat tonight a perplexing affair, handcuffing many into a safe but somewhat stale restaurant routine. It’s time to shake off those culinary chains, and Santa Barbara Restaurant Week (SBRW) is here to set you free. From February 22 to March 3, two dozen participating restaurants will be serving a set three-course dinner menu for $40, and some will also be serving a two-course lunch menu for $25. The 10-day promotion provides a predictably priced platform to explore the region’s edible offerings and a digestible road map of selected restaurants for focusing your hunt. (But keep in mind that beverages, tax, and gratuity are not included, so tip appropriately!) On the verge of this second annual effort, I visited three restaurants to see what they offering. By Matt Kettmann

The Unattainable: Lucky’s Steakhouse

“I know we’re an expensive restaurant,” Leonard Schwartz readily admitted of Lucky’s, the classy Coast Village Road steakhouse he manages. “That pork chop alone costs almost $40.” But during SBRW, $40 gets you a choice of starter as well as that double-cut pork chop — rubbed with subtle spice, charred just right to showcase the savory meat — with ample sides of cashmere-soft mashed potatoes and bitter-salty sauteed spinach.

The starter options are almost meals themselves: the French onion soup’s gruyere and bread topping become one with the rich veal and chicken broth; the grilled artichoke gains heft with the choice of house-made mayo or hollandaise; the Lucky’s Salad combines shrimp, bacon, romaine, green beans, avocado, and Roquefort into a leafy yet cobb-like affair.

Matt Kettmann

And you needn’t go pig either. The other main course options are grilled salmon — crunchy outside, soft within — in a lemon-caper butter sauce and green beans, or the sauteed tofu with a miso-laced Japanese vinaigrette — requested by resident vegan activist Kathy Freston — served with green onions, shiitake, and spinach.

Matt Kettmann

With the choice of dessert — turtle sundae, loaded with caramel and pecans; cheesecake with luscious berry compote; apple crisp with vanilla ice cream — this is likely the best deal of the week. The bonus is that it allows entry to this hallowed space usually reserved for our wealthier neighbors, where walls are lined with portraits of celebrities, some of whom might actually be sitting at the adjacent table. Go big by ordering one of the by-the-glass cellar selections — Opus One 2015 for $98 — or dive into what must be the largest Sine Qua Non lineup in town.

1279 Coast Village Rd., Montecito; (805) 565-7540; luckys-steakhouse.com

The Newbie: Due Lune

“That’s my signature,” said Chef Elisabetta Gerli of the eponymous lasagna that’s part of Due Lune’s SBRW dinner menu. Arriving in a hot, single-serving casserole dish, the pasta sheets are layered with her homemade meat sauce, béchamel, and parmesan, cheese and sauce oozing with each forkful.

Until last June, Elisabetta and Antonio Gerli ran Sorriso Italiano in Isla Vista, which they opened in 2012 after moving from Padua, Italy, to start second careers. They decided not to renew their lease, and a couple of weeks later, the Montesano Group — which owns Lucky’s, Joe’s, Tre Lune, etc. — called to inquire whether they’d want to run Due Lune, in the former Eladio’s space at the coveted, tourist-jammed corner of State and Cabrillo. They opened on August 1.

The lasagna is part of the dinner menu, but Due Lune is also offering a $25 lunch spread. After the simple but solid bread course, featuring a non-nut spinach pesto and Italian olive oil and olives, the choice is between the vegetable soup of the day or the zesty Insalata Betty. Then, for entrées, there is the farfalle with asparagus and shrimp, eggplant parmigiana, or chicken scallopine in a tangy marsala sauce with earthy mushrooms. No dessert is included for lunch.

Courtesy Due Lune Cucina