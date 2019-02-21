WEATHER »

El Plan De Santa Barbara Celebrates 50 Years

The 50th anniversary of El Plan de Santa Bárbara will be commemorated with a two-day conference at UCSB on February 22-23. The first conference in 1969 united Chicano students all over California and across all levels of higher education. El Plan was the foundation for the national organization Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán and for the development of Chicano studies. The conference will feature a number of panels, including one of participants from the 1969 conference. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.chicst.ucsb.edu.

El Plan De Santa Barbara Celebrates 50 Years

UCSB conference scheduled for February 22-23.

