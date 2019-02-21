Julia Keane, Photography Intern; Harvest Keeney, Digital Intern

Names: Julia Keane; Harvest Keeney

Titles: Photography Intern; Digital Intern

How was photographing the Santa Barbara International Film Festival? Fun? Scary?

JK: Pretty surreal. I had never shot on a red carpet before, so I was nervous at first, but everyone was so welcoming. I was most intimidated by all the expensive equipment I was constantly surrounded by (because I don’t own any of that), but I learned that you don’t necessarily need it. As long as you have an eye for anticipating the perfect shot or the ability to be creative with what you have, then you’re golden.

What do you want to do when you graduate?

HK: I hope I’ll be able to have my own photography business and freelance somewhat, but I’d also like to shoot photos or videos for some type of media outlet. I’d also love to have a job that allowed me to travel and continue taking pictures.

Knowing what you know now about school and life and whatnot, what advice would you give your younger self?

JK: Don’t be so scared, sit up straight, and cool it with those late-night mozzarella sticks.

HK: I would tell myself to be patient, and that things really do turn out for the best. When people say that rejection is a chance for better opportunities to come along, they’re definitely right.