Disruption vs. Civility

I am a Santa Barbara resident who became concerned when the Pledge of Allegiance was removed from SBCC Board of Trustees agenda and a video of disruptors resulted in negative national media attention.

The board meeting at the Wake Center was well run and Trustee President Miller properly instructed the audience of over 300 that each of the 60-plus registered speakers would have a maximum two-minute timed presentation to address the board. Presentations in support of the pledge went on for more than two hours of heartfelt stories, history lessons from our veterans and families who legally immigrated to escape the real hardships of fascist regimes and war.

Unfortunately, the meeting was hijacked by a former SBCC student representative, Krystal Farmer, who would not yield to the Board after her two minutes expired. Farmer then continued to address both the board (in defiance) and the audience (not allowed), finally shouting, “All of you are racist coming here today” and “you are not the community.” Finally, after 11 minutes she left the podium, only to come back later for another shouting match with the board.

In summary, the board meeting went from a patriotic and civil meeting, to being hijacked by a young woman whose mission was to disrespect and insult the board, audience, and veterans.