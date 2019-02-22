Horrible Apartment Condition

Regarding Dario Pini’s properties, I am a parent of a City College student. I had sent my daughter to live in an apartment on Ocean Drive, assuming that the apartment was in great shape. The condition of the apartment was horrible; it was owned by Dario Pini. The place was flea infested and had black mold in the shower and tons of flying bugs.

She cleaned as much as she could. The rental property managers couldn’t help us, but they unclogged the shower drain. I drove nine hours to help my daughter steam clean the carpet; I used bleach to get rid of as much black mold from the shower as I could, changed the curtains (they had ticks), flea bombed her room, and got rid of the flying bugs.

I’m so upset that the managers had no care to help us resolve the issues. Two weeks later, I ended up moving my daughter to another apartment. Due to the lack of time to search for an apartment, we are now paying almost $2,000 and lost the rent she had already paid for the month. To me this place was not worth the amount of money we paid. I’m so upset to the lack of help from the property management office. They simply did not care as long as they got their rent every month.