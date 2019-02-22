WEATHER »
Husky needs a home!

By (Contact)

Jilliana is a beautiful young Husky girl who is looking for her lifelong loving home. She’s is about one and half years old and 65 lbs. Jilliana, like most Huskies, is typically athletic and social, so she is looking for an owner who wants to be actively involved with their dog so she can go on long walks, runs, and other activities that a dog and owner can do together.

K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Jillian for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Jilliana, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9am – 12:30, 1:30 - 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website: k-9pals.org, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond.

