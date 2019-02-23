Hollister Ranch Seeks to Disqualify Judge

In an ongoing legal battle over public access to a beach at Hollister Ranch, the Hollister Ranch Owners Association (HROA) has petitioned the California Supreme Court to disqualify Judge Colleen Sterne, who has presided over the litigation for six years.

At issue is a privately crafted settlement agreement struck between the HROA and two state agencies — the Coastal Conservancy and Coastal Commission — to expand guided access opportunities for nonprofits hosting underserved groups while opening Cuarta Beach to the general public for daytime use. According to the settlement, the public would only be allowed to reach Cuarta Beach via small watercraft — such as paddleboard, kayak, or soft-bottom boat — a two-mile outing from Gaviota State Park through nearshore waters prone to suddenly changing conditions.

According to parties on both sides, Sterne’s first unexpected ruling required HROA and the state agencies to announce the terms of the settlement agreement in a series of newspaper advertisements. Then she ruled that an ad hoc group, the Gaviota Coast Trails Alliance, be allowed to intervene in the case.

The Trails Alliance has argued that the settlement agreement is not fair because the general public was not allowed to participate in a negotiation that would require the state to abandon any rights to an overland route to Cuarta Beach by way of public-access offer established decades ago when the YMCA sought to build a recreation center on a parcel it owned in Cuarta Canyon.

HROA’s petition states that Sterne’s “ruling shows a bias in favor or the Trail Alliance position” and has also “prejudged the [alliance] as a better representative of the public than the [Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy].”

As an intervenor, the Trails Alliance has filed a cross-complaint against the settlement agreement.

In a joint statement, Coastal Commission Chair Dayna Bochco and Coastal Conservancy Chair Douglas Bosco said, “We were frankly surprised the Hollister homeowners would file a petition to disqualify the judge the day before the Trail Alliance was to file its cross complaint. If parties do not like a judge’s ruling, the proper procedure is an appeal — not a petition to disqualify the judge. The Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy do not support this petition, which misrepresents our position.”