White Nationalists in the Military

Not long after the Independent published a letter I’d written about The Pledge of Allegiance that shared some of my experiences as a service member and the racial backlash I’d faced for voicing my stance on “God” and it’s inclusion in verbiage representing the state, the story broke of a self-described white nationalist and active duty Coast Guard officer who was arrested on suspicion of being a domestic terrorist.

My letter had described an online article in the Military Times dated October 23, 2017, in which one in four troops said they’d seen examples of white nationalism among fellow service members. The troops rated it as a larger national security threat than Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, according to the poll.

The Coast Guard lieutenant was caught with an arsenal of illegal assault weapons and drugs. He planned to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” according to federal prosecutors. This inhuman scum held dreams of building a “white homeland” through “focused violence.” He intended to affect government conduct by murdering Democratic lawmakers and members of the media he believed were traitors and enemies of the people. Hmm, I wonder where we’ve all we heard that before?

This Coast Guard potential mass murderer had held a secret level clearance since 2005. He was found conducting internet searches on government computers for things like: “civil war if Trump impeached” and “best place in DC to see congresspeople.” Let that sink in for a moment, a person charged with the safety of the public and who had access to sensitive material could have been one of the most dangerous hitmen to our democracy, had he not been caught.

I didn’t expect my point about the Military Times article to be proven so quickly. I hate to say, “I told you so,” but this is a problem we need to face right now. We lost a generation of men fighting the same ideology in Europe during WWII. It should have been allowed to die there, instead of taking root in on our own soil. I fear exactly what this psychopath had on his mind, a civil war if the Mueller investigation implicates the president. How many people like him are out there in uniform with access to weapons, training, close access to our nation’s secrets, and an intention to bring our country to its knees?

Unlike some veterans you’ll meet, I was honorably discharged from three different branches of the military: Air Force Active Duty, Coast Guard Active Duty, and California Army National Guard. With my experience of wearing multiple uniforms, I can say I absolutely agree with the results of the Military Times poll. I suspect it’s embedded deeper than most of you reading this want to believe. As a former Coast Guard member who’s last search-and-rescue case was the crash of Flight 261 near the Channel Islands, I’m embarrassed and appalled this man has ever worn a Coast Guard uniform. I feel a need to apologize to this community that he was ever one of us.

I contacted Congressmember Salud Carbajal’s office on Wednesday and spoke to the veteran liaison, asking her to open an investigation into white nationalism in the military and its threat to our national security. She said they were unaware of the Military Times poll; however, she assured they’d inquire immediately if there are any ongoing investigations through the Armed Services Committee. If there isn’t, as a citizen, patriot, and veteran, I implore Rep. Carbajal to have them start one as soon as possible.

Sadly, the country I defended and gave decades of my life to will no longer be my home. After graduation, I plan to leave the U.S. for good. The racial divide seems to be growing, and the tone of politics today is pointing to a direction where I’m unsure how Americans of color like me, will fit in America’s future. There are plenty of good men and women serving today, whether they’re gay or transgender, black or white, and all in between. I hope they never have to defend this nation again from the dangerous ideology of white nationalism.