Work on 101 Through Carpinteria to Close Highway

By

The work on the 101 through Carpinteria will close the northbound lanes overnight on Monday and Tuesday. Crews continue to install the supports at Linden Avenue as part of the work to double the number of lanes headed toward the mountains and to add a new turn lane to get onto northbound 101. The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, February 25-26, with detours signed at Bailard Avenue. For more, see sbroads.com.

