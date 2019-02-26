WEATHER »

Allow Car Sleeping on Campus

By

Community college students who do not live at home find housing difficult to afford in many communities, such as ours. Studies have reported that as much as 20 percent of this population has spent some time sleeping in their car. Assembly Bill 302, by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto) is being offered in Sacramento to address this problem. It requires community colleges to allow students living in vehicles to park those vehicles in campus parking lots overnight.

Existing law already requires community colleges to keep certain showers and toilet areas open for access by homeless students, and such demands have not been a burden on the college. Neither would the use of parking lots for parking student vehicles.

Please support this proposal by contacting our local assemblymember and state senator urging them to do so.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Amtrak Wins Subpoena in Train-Death Case

Medical records of decedent may shed light on mental state, judge rules.

Car Crashes After Alleged Hit-and-Run Chase

Five in car remain in serious condition.

Work on 101 Through Carpinteria to Close Highway

Northbound lanes have work going on overhead at Linden Avenue during the night on Monday and Tuesday.

Moms Demand Action Group Starts Up Santa Barbara Chapter

Group aims to raise awareness and prevent gun violence.

Recovering the Oceans on a Changing Planet

UCSB and NOAA researchers try to quantify uncertainty in strategies for species preservation.