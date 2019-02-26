Allow Car Sleeping on Campus

Community college students who do not live at home find housing difficult to afford in many communities, such as ours. Studies have reported that as much as 20 percent of this population has spent some time sleeping in their car. Assembly Bill 302, by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto) is being offered in Sacramento to address this problem. It requires community colleges to allow students living in vehicles to park those vehicles in campus parking lots overnight.

Existing law already requires community colleges to keep certain showers and toilet areas open for access by homeless students, and such demands have not been a burden on the college. Neither would the use of parking lots for parking student vehicles.

Please support this proposal by contacting our local assemblymember and state senator urging them to do so.