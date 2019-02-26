March into March with Music

MILLIONS AND MILLIONS: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club will be rich with the sound of homegrown rock ’n’ roll riffs when Young Million headline an album release show on Friday, March 8. Comprised of siblings Kyran Million (guitar, vocals) and Michael Million (guitar), along with Erich Riedl (drums) and Nate Modisette (bass), the four-piece plays a pumped-up classic alt-rock sound. The show will commemorate the release of their debut full-length album Chasing Threads.

“It feels amazing,” Michael Million said of the album release. “It’s such a big milestone for us to finally put our sound into the world, and with a full-length album nonetheless.” Recorded at Santa Barbara Sound Design, the record had some heavy hitters at the sound board. Mixed by Ryan Williams (Rage Against the Machine, Stone Temple Pilots) and mastered by Jon Davis (Led Zeppelin, The Killers, Foals), the record packs a big rock sound spiked with raw energy. “Jon is a legend. Great guy, and his reputation speaks for itself. … Ryan gave us an amazing mix that really helped add to the live feel of the record, which is what we were going for,” Michael Million said.

“We’re a rock band, and what you see is what you get,” Million added. “With the exception of vocals, the entire album was recorded live, so we want people to feel that when they hear it.”

Openers for the band include Glossies, F.K.A. Dot Plaza, the über-talented area musician Erich Tomkinson taking his turn at timelessly jangly, melodic indie rock. Kyle Nicolaides, from S.B., and Ventura’s Noble Grizwald round out the evening.

FEELING FINE WITH BRYCE VINE: On Sunday, March 3, you can catch Bryce Vine at Velvet Jones (423 State St.) at 7 p.m., with openers Travis Thompson (from Seattle) and Kid Quill (from Shelbyville, IN). Velvet Jones has quickly re-established itself as being one of the best places in town to catch the R&B and hip-hop artists of absolutely right now, and Bryce Vine is no exception. His hit “Drew Barrymore” has made many a listener swoon in its alluring YouTube soul glow. His good looks don’t seem to hurt his talents, either.

FOSSEK’S FAMED FLAMENCO: Many, but not enough, know the soothing sounds of Chris Fossek’s Mediterranean-style guitar playing. If you haven’t yet heard his lovely work, you’re in luck, as he plays an early show at SOhO on Thursday, March 7, at 6 p.m. With a musical vocabulary that stretches across Mediterranean cultures, his guitar speaks in beautiful Spanish flamenco, Macedonian folk, and other stringed-instrument tongues. He’ll be joined by sax player Peter Slocombe from L.A., and Nashville percussionist Nate Keezer, so it’ll be extra special.

PHILLIPS AND VELASCO: One a venerated veteran of the S.B. stage, the other a relatively rising newcomer, each uniquely talented unto themselves: The billing of Glen Phillips and Omar Velasco will be a perfect way to spend your Tuesday, March 5, starting at 7:30 p.m at SOhO. Phillips, a local legend, is famed for both his solo works and his days with Toad the Wet Sprocket. Velasco, meanwhile, has excited many with his own indie rock compositions and with his band Amo Amo.

NEW MUSIC ALERT: Chaye Tione, one of our area’s most gifted hip-hop artists, is coming into the new year with a musical fitness resolution in the form of “Jiu Jitsu,” an ode to his favorite martial art. Late last year, he released Binary Insight, a rather brilliant work that this listener was too slow on the draw to hear in the year of its release.

The young Katy Caballero, meanwhile, just released her song “Unlovable,” a poignant piano ballad lifted by her sweet voice. Last year, the precocious Caballero earned praise for her song “Not Not a Love Song,” released as she finished up 8th grade. Available on the usual streaming platforms.