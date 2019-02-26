Population Infinity?

Former mayor Sheila Lodge is rightly concerned about Sacramento taking away local governments’ control over their own planning.

When I look at satellite views of California’s metropolitan areas, I see housing all over the place. But there’s never enough for endless growth.

In a state that has just grown to 40 million people, and where overpopulation already stretches water supplies to the limit, it is incredible that politicians act like the population can grow to infinity. Overpopulation can only be cured with fewer people, not more housing. These politicians could call for reducing immigration in order to capitalize on Americans’ small families, which are small enough to end growth and to ultimately reduce the overpopulation that stresses infrastructure and resources.

Locals grasp the limits to growth in their areas better than Sacramento. I hope citizens across California will insist that their state legislators repeal the statewide housing mandate and insist that their Congressional representatives work to reduce immigration.