Snarky Puppy at the Granada

Snarky Puppy put on a great show at the Granada on Sunday, February 24, in a UCSB Arts & Lectures performance. The 13-member jazz-rock-fusion ensemble thundered through a fluid set of mostly new songs from their upcoming album Immigrance. Funkily onomatopoeic songs such as “Chonk” made up a brawnily rhythmic, flowingly inventive set of massive and grooving compositions, graced with hypnotically quivering synth and flute. With hardly a break between songs, they conducted audience foot-tapping and seat-dancing en masse with their ever-changing grooves, all cohesively in tandem. The band gave thanks to their friend and area musician David Crosby (with whom they’ve collaborated in the past) and humble gratitude to the audience. It was an electrifying night
