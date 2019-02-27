Cartoon Complaint

I am not sure what the real intent of the vaccine/science fair cartoon was in your last issue, but I find it of quite poor taste. Gratuitously poking at some kids and families who forego some or any vaccines due to health reasons, whether they are immuno-compromised, or at higher risk of a severe reaction, or have already been injured by some vaccines (including death), is quite disturbing.

At the same time, the cartoon also made me chuckle a little, but not for the reason you might expect. This little girl is actually conducting a study that the Centers for Disease Control hasn’t dared touching yet: health outcomes for the vaccinated vs. non-vaccinated kids in the U.S., including incidence of disease, death from disease, but also all other health issues (allergies, auto-immune disorders, neurological issues, chronic disease, eczema, cancers, fertility, etc.). Bravo to that little girl for taking that on. She’s doing the study that the CDC has refused to conduct so far. I wish her well, and I can’t wait to check out the results of her study.