Tom Turner The Mola tecta is known to swim solely in Southern Pacific waters. Holy Mola Tecta! Southern Hemisphere Sunfish Found Near UCSB Wednesday, February 27, 2019

A hunt for a species’ identity crossed time zones last Tuesday after the Coal Oil Point Reserve near Isla Vista noted at its Facebook page that a very unusual fish had washed up on shore. It was likely a seven-foot Mola mola, or sunfish, conservation specialist Jessica Nielsen speculated on February 19, which got Tom Turner heading down to the beach for a glimpse. He’s an evolutionary geneticist with UCSB’s Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology department, and he posted more photos of the giant flat fish — seven-feet tall and slightly less long — at iNaturalist. Those photos in turn alerted Ralph Forster, the fish curator of the South Australian Museum, who thought it looked a whole lot like a Mola tecta, or “hoodwinker” sunfish. That would be remarkable as the Mola tecta, first named in 2017, is known to swim solely in Southern Pacific waters. “[W]hat a hoot if it turns out to be the Hoodwinker!” he wrote. Tom Turner Forster and Marianne Nyegaard, a sunfish expert with Australia’s Murdoch University, asked Turner to examine the “tail” section of the tail-less fish, for a determinative notch, or clavus, in the fish’s nether region and for better photographs. As they waited on Turner and Nielsen, who had to wait for the tide to go back out, the fish experts in Australia debated how wrong they could be. But once Turner and Nielsen found the fish again and sent photos, Nyegaard confirmed, typing, “HOLY MOLA!!!! @tomleturner you are a superstar and @rfoster I am sooo excited to join you out on your brave and well-picked hoodwinker limb!!!! OMG!!!!” Tom Turner

She told UCSB’s The Current, “I literally, nearly fell off my chair (which I was already sitting on the edge of!). Tom Turner and Jessica Nielsen had indeed found the fish and had photographed and examined it, and taken a tissue sample. A huge amount of extremely clear photos was in my inbox, and there was just no doubt of the ID. They had also examined the clavus by hand to confirm the number of ossicles, which was just brilliant.”

The Mola mola is known to inhabit the Santa Barbara Channel, and the Mola tecta lives off the coast of Chile as well as Down Under. But how a Mola tecta ended up on a Santa Barbara County beach will be the subject of speculation for years to come.

