Amelia Buckley, News Intern

Name: Amelia Buckley

Title: News Intern

What have you learned about news writing? You can never ask too many questions, and unexpected sources sometimes yield the most useful information. Also, never go into an assignment with too many assumptions, because you never know where your reporting will lead you.

What have you learned about Santa Barbara as a community? There are so many people working to enact positive changes in our community that I never knew about. I’ve been lucky to speak with some of these people and organizations firsthand, and it’s inspiring to see the dedication and innovation impacting Santa Barbara for the better every day.

Think you’ll go into journalism when you graduate, or did we scare you off of the idea? I definitely still want to go into journalism when I graduate. Working at the Independent has taught me that it is vitally important to have a passionate group of people asking critical questions about happenings in our community, and I would love to be one of those people.