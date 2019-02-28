JJ Hendandez / @jjghernandez photos
Sad Boy Loko Speaks with ‘Independent’ One Day Before His Arrest
Santa Barbara Rapper Being Held Without Bail for Attempted Murder Charges
Sad Boy Loko is a name many young Latinos recognize here in Santa Barbara; the rapper’s raw, explosive rhymes and roughly produced music was the soundtrack to summer-night cruising and lazy weekends. A Dons alum, Sad Boy was particularly well-known to Santa Barbara High students, me included. We listened as his music grew alongside us, and in 2012, when I graduated from Santa Barbara High School, he released his first album, I’m Still Here, which he made in a garage. By 2015, Sad Boy had signed to what the following year would become 4Hunnid Records, the label owned by the platinum-selling rapper YG. Since then, his popularity has grown beyond Santa Barbara to global audiences. For those of us who had followed his music, it was a source of pride that one of our own was making it in the rap game.
With his music career on the rise, Sad Boy and I met on August 2, 2018, at La Tapatía — just around the corner from our alma mater — to talk about his life, music, and ambitions. Less than 24 hours later, on August 3, Sad Boy (known legally as Mario Hernandez-Pacheco) was arrested at Fiesta’s Mercado del Norte in Mackenzie Park while on a family outing with his children and partner.
Pacheco has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and felony assault by means of force likely to create great bodily injury. His charges include three gang enhancements, which allege that the crime was committed to benefit a gang. Each gang-enhancement charge can add an additional 10 years to a sentence. On August 15, 2018, in front of Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson, Pacheco pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is currently in county jail, awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for March 6. He’s currently being held without bail and has been in custody for more than six months.
Sad Boy’s life in Santa Barbara has been marked by recurrent hardship, his struggles reflective of the experiences of many of his Santa Barbara fans. But when I talked with him last August, things were looking up. His second album with 4Hunnid, My Evil Ways, had just been released a few months earlier in May. His first headlining performance was scheduled for August 19 in Santa Ana, and he was excited about his future as an artist. Sad Boy also spoke with great love about his family, especially his children, and talked about how determined he was to provide for them. He shared with me how his mentality and priorities had changed over the years, particularly since being signed to 4Hunnid. “I used to hang out with gangsters and wanted to be a gangster. But now I’m hanging out with millionaires, and I want to be a millionaire,” he said.
The First Ese
From the Gutter
Sad Boy was born in Santa Barbara 29 years ago. He grew up in a big family — he has five siblings — and much of his music recounts his upbringing. In his song “Que Viva la Raza,” he chronicles the struggles of Mexican immigrants trying to get by in the United States, mentioning his parents’ Mexican origins and his father’s deportation when Sad Boy was young. “Familias separadas, madres abandonada / Y hijos sin un padre por gobierno que nos manda,” Sad Boy sings. (Translation: “Families are separated, mothers are abandoned / And kids are left without a father all because of the government that’s in charge.”)
The word “gutter” appears often in his raps; he says he came from the gutter and calls his work “gutter music.” When I asked him what that meant, he said, “Gutter is the streets, the bottom of the barrel, government cheese, Kellogg’s — the realest shit.”
After Sad Boy’s father was deported, his mother continued to work two jobs to support the family but couldn’t make ends meet. The family’s situation deepened when their landlord had his property foreclosed. The family was driven into what Sad Boy called “motel living.” “I slept in every motel you can think of — Motel 6, Country Inn,” he said, listing a few. The family struggled to pay for the rooms, especially when prices surged during Fiesta and other holidays. Sad Boy tried to keep his circumstances hidden from his friends. Since most motels don’t have kitchens or microwaves, the family often had cold sandwiches and hot-water ramen for dinner. “When you live like that,” he said, “you learn to work with what you have. That’s what I mean when I say, ‘gutter.’”
As Sad Boy and his family moved from place to place, music was one of the few constants in his life. He and his friends spent hours coming up with rhymes. To record their songs, they would borrow recording equipment from a young man in the neighborhood. When the man came around to retrieve his equipment, Sad Boy would pretend he had lent it to another kid so he and his friends could keep recording for a couple more days.
It was these early recordings that became some of Sad Boy’s biggest hits. For example, the hypnotic, piano-threaded “Gang Signs” was written before he had a label; however, after he was signed, 4Hunnid produced a video, and the song went viral. It now has more than 34 million views on YouTube. Most of the material from his first album with 4Hunnid, The First Ese, in fact, was written when he was a teenager recording in garages. With his label promoting his work, his popularity skyrocketed.
At La Tapatía, over enchiladas and Jarritos, Sad Boy talked about wanting to transition his writing into more “positive stuff.” “Back then, my mentality was different,” he explained, referencing the The First Ese. “What I said [then], I wouldn’t feed the youth now. … All that stuff is old.”
As a teenager, Sad Boy’s tumultuous life led him into trouble with the law. He served time at Los Prietos Boys Camp, a juvenile detention center, but continued writing music and poems. He told me, with much pride, that other boys at the camp would ask him to write poems for their girlfriends in exchange for doing his chores. “If you had a man at Los Prietos while I was in there, like 99 percent of the stuff he wrote you was all me,” he laughed.
While Sad Boy was serving time as a teenager, his first child was born. He was granted three days to see his new baby. “It was hard. I didn’t want to go back,” he said of having to return to the detention center. After Sad Boy became a father, his unlawful behavior largely came to a halt. That’s when he really got into music, he said. He started performing at local venues like Tony Rays (now Wine Therapy) and releasing homemade music videos.
To further himself in his musical aspirations, Sad Boy enrolled in piano, songwriting, and Pro Tools courses at Santa Barbara City College. “I learned structure about melodies, bridges, hooks, notes,” he said. As passionate as he was about his classes, he felt discouraged by one of his instructors. Sad Boy was a couple of minutes late to one of his courses and was subsequently asked to leave. If he wasn’t going to take the class seriously, the instructor said, then he should get out of his class. “[He didn’t know] what I did and that I was taking piano classes, [that] I was probably the one taking it the most serious,” said Sad Boy, who eventually dropped out of SBCC.