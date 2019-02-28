S.B. Activists Play Big Roles in State Party Politics

Santa Barbara conservative gadfly Greg Gandrud won election as treasurer of the California Republican Party over the weekend at a rowdy convention featuring bitter debate and demonstrations over how closely to embrace Donald Trump.
“The party delegation reflects a range of views on the president,” Gandrud told us, in the understatement of the week.
When the dust settled in the Sacramento Convention Center, 1,500 Republican delegates chose their first-ever woman chair in a victory for elected officials and the party’s business wing: Jessica Patterson, a millennial Latina mother of two from Simi Valley, allied with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, defeated Travis Allen and Steve Frank, two raw-meat, MAGA, Build-the-Wall Trumpistas.
With their president hugely unpopular in California, Republicans have fallen to third place as a voter bloc, do not hold a statewide office, occupy fewer than one-third of seats in the Legislature, and just suffered a historic, midterm congressional wipeout. So, Patterson called for the party to turn down the volume on national issues in favor of attacking Dems on matters closer to home, like housing and state taxes.
Pundits cast her victory as a Republican move, however belated, to expand their base beyond right-wing old white guys and align themselves more closely with California’s emergent populations, tossing Grandrud’s election into the mix. As Politico put it: “In a nod to state Republicans calling for more diversity in their ranks, delegates on Sunday also elected Peter Kuo, an East Bay businessman who is an immigrant from Taiwan, to be its vice chairman, and Greg Gandrud, who is openly gay, as its treasurer.”
In an email interview, Gandrud shrugged off identity politics: “California is a diverse state and we welcome people of all backgrounds,” he said. “Being gay in the Republican Party is a non-issue.”
Gandrud, who is playing a key role in the lawsuit against the Santa Barbara School Board challenging the Just Communities anti-bias training program for which the district has contracted, instead underscored the state focus articulated by the new GOP chair: “The real issues here in California include the high cost of housing, storing more water, and maintaining and increasing roadway capacity. The majority of Californians agree that Republicans have great solutions on all of those issues.”
By Courtesy Photo