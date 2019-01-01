Investing in the current stock market is a disastrous and financial mistake. The market is controlled by computer program trading computers (trading against themselves), with their logarithms and high frequency trading, index trading, short sellers, hedge fund players, all seeking to manipulate the market to financial advantage. If you are a investor naively believing in the validity and honesty of the market and broker promotions, and you are investor investing for retirement in the market, you are going to lose big time. The market is controlled by manipulators for their gain not yours.

Get the out of the market and all related promoted investment goodies, including mutual funds and broker-promoted exchange-traded funds, etc. A full congressional investigation is needed. Don’t hold your breath or continue to invest. Cash is king.