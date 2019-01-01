WEATHER »

Walls Work

By

America needs a wall at the southern border. It is a national security, economic, and public safety issue. A wall would stop illegal criminals, drugs, gangs, Jihadists, sick people, and human trafficking. It would stop the exploitation of children.

Why don’t Democrats want a wall? Because walls work. Israel, other countries, the Pope, celebrities, and politicians have them.

What is the end game for Democrats, concerning the wall? Other than hating President Trump, they want a permanent voting underclass in order to win elections, especially in 2020.

If America is to remain free and secure, it must have a wall at the southern border.

