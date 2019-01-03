Kat is a darling girl! She is sweet, loving, affectionate and playful. Kat lived in a home nearly her whole life with her previous owner, and she was very much loved! Her owner could no longer take care of her, and brought her to us to find Kat a home to spend her sunset years in. Kat is the sweetest girl around. She’s great with people and children of all ages! She’s a senior girl looking for a mellow home to relax in and for someone to cuddle. She will need a dental before she’s ready to go home, and to be cleared medically.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG