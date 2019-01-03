WEATHER »
Maggie Yates

Paul Wellman

Maggie Yates

Maggie Yates, Contributor

Cover Story Author Explores History of Santa Barbara Costuming

By

Name: Maggie Yates

Title: Contributor

What inspired you to write about this exhibit? I’ve long been interested in historic costuming and how fashion offers insight into the social expectations of the wearer. I’m also an avid celebrator of women’s history; this exhibit offers a fascinating look at Santa Barbara women’s history and the delicate artistry of fashion and beauty.

Did you have a favorite gown? My favorite is the Anita de la Guerra wedding dress. It’s such a personal piece that offers a connection to the legacy and traditions of Santa Barbara — I enjoyed learning about the history and people that inspired Fiesta.

Any women you now want to know more about? I’m fascinated by Ganna Walska’s storied life. In her 96 years, she married six times and created the Lotusland botanic gardens on her estate in Montecito. Her struggling opera career also apparently inspired the character of Susan Alexander in Citizen Kane. I’m looking forward to visiting Lotusland soon!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Governor Orders New Tests for Death Row Inmate

Kevin Cooper was arrested in Santa Barbara in 1983.

New Path in Montecito Brings in the New Year

Program puts local laborers affected by disasters back to work.

UCSB Professor Talks Sanctuary City Movement

"There is great need once again," says Mario T. Garcia.

‘Farming for Life’ Program Improves Diabetes Outcomes

Innovative program receives large matching grant to provide organic vegetables to low-income patients at risk of type ...

Times’ Report Dredges Up Debris Basin Issues

Records show the catchments were clogged with sediment before the debris flow.