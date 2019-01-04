As one of the new owners of Jimboz Lounge I would like to point out some inaccuracies in your article “In Search of S.B’s Dive Bars.” While most of the article is okay, we no longer have a one eyed bartender (Boston Jack) working here, and we’ve been working really hard to get rid of the “harsh lighting,” as well as cleaning the place up so it’s more inviting to everyone.

I would like to think of our bar as a neighborhood dive where everyone, locals and tourists alike, are welcome. In the future I would hope that any of your writers would contact us before doing an article about our place.