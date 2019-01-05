Galileo said the earth is round

The men in control said no evidence found,

And called him a heretic for that,

They said the earth is flat.

Rachel said pesticides are killing the bees and the birds

The men in control said that’s absurd

And called her a heretic for that

They said the earth is flat.

Dr. Murray linked asbestos to lung disease

The men in control said … oh please!

And called him a heretic for that

They said the earth is flat.

Jeffrey blew the whistle on tobacco and cancer

The men in control said that’s the wrong answer

And called him a heretic for that

They said the earth is flat.

Dr. Mona said lead is poisoning the water supply

The men in control said don’t be hysterical, don’t cry

And called her a heretic for that

They said the earth is flat.

Hansen from NASA said fossil fuels are boiling the planet

The men in control said it’s a Chinese hoax … Goddammit!

And called him a heretic for that

They said the earth is flat.

McKibben said CO2 must not pass 350 or we’ll cook

As it passed 400, the men in control refused to look

And called him a heretic for that

They said the earth is flat.

The man at the top said I’ll throw all regulations away

The men in control said okay, we’ll blow up the EPA

And called themselves patriots for that

They still think the earth is flat.