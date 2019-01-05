Galileo said the earth is round
The men in control said no evidence found,
And called him a heretic for that,
They said the earth is flat.
Rachel said pesticides are killing the bees and the birds
The men in control said that’s absurd
And called her a heretic for that
They said the earth is flat.
Dr. Murray linked asbestos to lung disease
The men in control said … oh please!
And called him a heretic for that
They said the earth is flat.
Jeffrey blew the whistle on tobacco and cancer
The men in control said that’s the wrong answer
And called him a heretic for that
They said the earth is flat.
Dr. Mona said lead is poisoning the water supply
The men in control said don’t be hysterical, don’t cry
And called her a heretic for that
They said the earth is flat.
Hansen from NASA said fossil fuels are boiling the planet
The men in control said it’s a Chinese hoax … Goddammit!
And called him a heretic for that
They said the earth is flat.
McKibben said CO2 must not pass 350 or we’ll cook
As it passed 400, the men in control refused to look
And called him a heretic for that
They said the earth is flat.
The man at the top said I’ll throw all regulations away
The men in control said okay, we’ll blow up the EPA
And called themselves patriots for that
They still think the earth is flat.