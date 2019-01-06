WEATHER »

Paul Wellman (file)

Homeless Count Takes Place January 24

By (Contact)

Every two years, the people living without a regular roof over their heads are counted in a person-by-person census in their abodes beside the highways, under bridges, or in other sheltered out-of-the-way spots throughout Santa Barbara County. Around 500 volunteers have stepped up to join nurses, doctors, and social workers for the past several counts, and help is requested once again for the Homeless Point-in-Time Count scheduled for Thursday, January 24, 5-8:30 a.m.

Training to participate takes place in advance in Santa Barbara, Isla Vista, Lompoc, Carpinteria, Santa Maria, and Goleta. Instruction will be held between Monday, January 14 and, Tuesday January 22, either in the evening or mid-day. For the full list, to volunteer, or for more information, go to liveunitedsbc.org.

In 2017, 1,489 people were counted living rough, compared to 1,454 two years before. Of the most recent count, 931 people were in the South County, and 558 in North County. The largest number, 790, called Santa Barbara home, while 338 were in Santa Maria and 219 in Lompoc. This year’s count is sponsored by several agencies, including the County of Santa Barbara, the Home for Good nonprofit under the wing of the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way, and Common Ground S.B. County.

The information gained through the count not only informs county officials of housing needs locally, it helps get funding from federal Housing and Urban Development for both housing and medical care.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Homeless Count Takes Place January 24

Volunteers needed for Homeless Point-in-Time Count, trainings begin soon.

National Weather Service Issues Flood Advisory

Strong storms are moving through Santa Barbara County.

Candlelit Remembrance Walk Scheduled for 1/9

'Raising Our Light' event commemorates the Montecito community tragedy.

UCSB Professor Talks Sanctuary City Movement

"There is great need once again," says Mario T. Garcia.

Alcohol Sting Nets Six Citations

Sheriff's Office conducted minor decoy operation in Goleta.