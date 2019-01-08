Please write more about the coming 5G. I see 5G equipment going up everywhere, and it’s scary. Our healthy Santa Barbara lifestyles are going to have a big awakening once 5G is activated every 1,000 feet, near every home, every school, every business. There is so much information about its negative effects. Why isn’t the Independent taking up the battle against it as you have done for so many other issues?
