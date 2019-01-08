WEATHER »
Audrey Murphy

Brad Elliott

Audrey Murphy

Laguna Blanca Student at Carnegie Hall

Audrey Murphy Performs with World High School Choir

By (Contact)

In February, Laguna Blanca junior Audrey Murphy will join the list of musicians who have performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall. The 11th grader was selected to participate in the Honors Concert Choir, an annual event that is part of Carnegie’s High School Honors Performance series. “Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said program director Morgan Smith. “We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world.” Murphy and the other finalists will spend five days in New York City studying with world-renowned conductors, with a performance at Carnegie Hall taking place Sunday, February 10.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Should Homeless Warming Center Threshold Be Lowered?

If nights increase, where would homeless people go and how would the centers operate without funding, operators ...

Direct Relief Delivering Medical Aid to Yemen’s Nightmare Zone

22 million of Yemen’s population of 28 million are experiencing food insecurity.

Dave Jones Departs with Rebuke for Feds

Insurance commissioner opposed proposal for second bill for abortion coverage; new Commissioner Ricardo Lara sworn in.

New Flag from Old Hose Goes on Display

Santa Barbara County Courthouse accepts flag to honor first responders and veterans.

Homeless Count Takes Place January 24

Volunteers needed for Homeless Point-in-Time Count, trainings begin soon.