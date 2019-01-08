Laguna Blanca Student at Carnegie Hall

In February, Laguna Blanca junior Audrey Murphy will join the list of musicians who have performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall. The 11th grader was selected to participate in the Honors Concert Choir, an annual event that is part of Carnegie’s High School Honors Performance series. “Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said program director Morgan Smith. “We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world.” Murphy and the other finalists will spend five days in New York City studying with world-renowned conductors, with a performance at Carnegie Hall taking place Sunday, February 10.
