TEDx LagunaBlancaSchool

At Laguna Blanca School, students have found that an event with “ideas worth spreading” is also an event worth repeating. That’s why they chose to bring TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool, which began in January 2018, back for another inspiring year. The daylong event is an independently organized TED conference where up to 20 speakers present on a specific theme. Last year, with the theme “Evolve,” the inaugural event featured 16 speakers and attracted more than 550 attendees. But on January 29, TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool is going in a different direction.

What makes TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool different from other TEDx events is that the entire production is planned and run by students. At Laguna Blanca, upper school students can take TEDx as a class; this is where the event is planned. Based on skills and interests, the group divides into six sub-teams — Executive Production, Design, Curation, Operations, Publicity, and Business Development — each of which is charged with a specific task. With support from faculty guides Anna Alldredge and Alison Armstrong-Branch, these teams accomplish everything from designing the stage set to managing a complicated budget and organizing professional-quality audio and visual coverage. The resulting media are then shared around the world.

Teachers at the school agree that the program has had an enormous impact. It is an exciting day for the whole school community, and it feels like a special occasion. The theme that the TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool student team chose for this year is "Uncharted." Expect amazing speakers like Alison Teal, named the "Female Indiana Jones" by Time magazine, and Jen Bricker, an experienced acrobat and aerialist born without legs.