Athena Saragoza, S.B. High basketball

The sophomore guard made the all-tournament team at the Tournament of Champions after scoring 28 points in the Dons’ 93-80 win over Righetti.

Beau Allen, San Marcos High basketball

The 6′5″ senior scored 27 points, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds of overtime, as the Royals defeated St. Bonaventure, 77-76.