Game of the Week: Santa Barbara at San Marcos Boys’ Basketball

Dons Take on Royals in January 16 Crosstown Showdown

By (Contact)

The Dons gave San Marcos their best shot last year, but the Royals swept the Channel League and won the CIF 2A championship with an all-senior starting lineup led by 6′8″ Jackson Stormo, now at Pepperdine. A year later, Santa Barbara returns most of its starters, including 6′8″ junior Bryce Warrecker and senior guard Jackson Hamilton, and the Dons have improved from seven wins all last season to 17 entering this week. Senior guard Beau Allen has been playing big for San Marcos. First place will be at stake next Wednesday as both teams got off to a 2-0 start in the league. 7pm. Maury Halleck Gym, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $4-$6. Call 967-4581.

