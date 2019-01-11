Carbajal Goes Without Pay Till Government Reopens

Congressmember Salud Carbajal requested today that his pay be withheld until the government is fully reopened. “I’m standing in solidarity with federal workers on the Central Coast and across the country who are struggling to pay their bills this month and whose families are hurting due to this irresponsible shutdown. If they’re not getting paid, neither am I,” said Carbajal, joining dozens of federal legislators delaying their paychecks. Today is the first “payday without pay” under the government shutdown. Roughly 30,000 federal workers in California and 800,000 nationwide are being impacted.

“House Democrats passed legislation this week that the Republican-controlled Senate approved in December to reopen the government. Leader McConnell and President Trump have the power to reopen this government today. I urge them to use that power immediately and put people over political agendas,” said Carbajal.

The congressmember has co-sponsored H.R. 67 to guarantee back pay to furloughed workers in the event of a government shutdown. H.R. 67 was introduced in the House January 3, 2019.