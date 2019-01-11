WEATHER »
Patricia Fleckser and Nathan McBrayer

Courtesy Photo

Patricia Fleckser and Nathan McBrayer

Couple Arrested After Infant Son Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

By (Contact)

Santa Barbara residents Patricia Fleckser, 30, and Nathan McBrayer, 34, were arrested last Friday on felony child endangerment charges after their one-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine at Cottage Hospital while being treated for “stomach pains” and “continuous crying.”

According to police, Fleckser and McBrayer brought their son to the emergency room late in the evening on January 4, but soon after staff started to inquire about the child’s condition and requested testing, the couple took him and fled the hospital. Cottage staff called police, who immediately located both parents at their home on the 300 block of North La Cumbre Road. Officers convinced them to return to the hospital willingly for treatment.

Once at the hospital, blood work revealed traces of methamphetamine in the child’s system. Officers interviewed both Fleckser and McBrayer and determined they had “created an environment that was detrimental to the child’s health,” police said. Both were arrested.

Detectives searching the house found several ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. The parents were booked in jail on child endangerment and drug charges, and detectives called Child Welfare Services to review the case. The child is now in better health and is expected to make a full recovery.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Carbajal Goes Without Pay Till Government Reopens

Says he stands 'in solidarity with federal workers' who are not getting paid.

Couple Arrested After Infant Son Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

Patricia Fleckser, 30, and Nathan McBrayer, 34, were charged with felony child endangerment.

Orcutt Killing Autopsy Results: Grim and Grimmer

Coroner's report states three victims stabbed and beaten with a sledgehammer.

The Marc Sells for $56 Million

First density development in Santa Barbara in decades catered to upper middle class.

Pot Busts: Booking Them Softly

'Very nice people' falsified cannabis grow dates, prosecutor Lee Carter charges.