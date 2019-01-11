WEATHER »

Unsporting

In the issue showcasing the Year in Photos, I was dismayed by the two pages devoted to sports. Of the total of 13 sports photos, are you aware that 10 (77 percent) were of men or male teams with only three photos (23 percent) of women or women’s teams? Really? Do we need something like Title IX legislation for newspapers or sports reporters? Please, parity would be appreciated.

