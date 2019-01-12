San Marcos survives Dos Pueblos’ Rally

Dos Pueblos point guard Jaron Rillie’s desperation three-point attempt in the final moments was off target and the San Marcos High boys basketball team held on for a 69-66 Channel League victory, on Friday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers mounted a furious fourth quarter comeback on their home court as Rillie caught fire and ignited a 20-5 run that slashed a 61-44 Dos Pueblos deficit with just under six minutes to play to 66-64 with 26 seconds left.

“We didn’t lose our composure. I think the fact that we’ve had three of these types of games in a row (against) St. Bonny, Cabrillo and now this game it’s kind of just preparing us as we go,” said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks. “We don’t want to be in this many close games, but at least, I told the guys ‘this is preparing us for something.’”

Beau Allen exploded for 28 points, including 17 in the second half and with just over 20 seconds to play and San Marcos clinging to a 67-64 lead, Allen came up with a steal at mid court and finished it off with a monster dunk that appeared to punctuate the San Marcos victory.

However, Allen was assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim and Rillie calmly knocked down the two ensuing free throws, cutting the Dos Pueblos deficit to 69-66 and setting the stage for the final sequence.

“I got the steal, we were up by three and I just wanted to put two points on the board and make it a little flashy,” said Allen of the thunderous dunk.

By Victor Bryant