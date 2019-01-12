WEATHER »
Victor Bryant

San Marcos survives Dos Pueblos’ Rally

The Royals Improve to 4-0 in Channel League Play With Victory Over the Chargers

Dos Pueblos point guard Jaron Rillie’s desperation three-point attempt in the final moments was off target and the San Marcos High boys basketball team held on for a 69-66 Channel League victory, on Friday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers mounted a furious fourth quarter comeback on their home court as Rillie caught fire and ignited a 20-5 run that slashed a 61-44 Dos Pueblos deficit with just under six minutes to play to 66-64 with 26 seconds left.

“We didn’t lose our composure. I think the fact that we’ve had three of these types of games in a row (against) St. Bonny, Cabrillo and now this game it’s kind of just preparing us as we go,” said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks. “We don’t want to be in this many close games, but at least, I told the guys ‘this is preparing us for something.’”

Beau Allen exploded for 28 points, including 17 in the second half and with just over 20 seconds to play and San Marcos clinging to a 67-64 lead, Allen came up with a steal at mid court and finished it off with a monster dunk that appeared to punctuate the San Marcos victory.

However, Allen was assessed a technical foul for hanging on the rim and Rillie calmly knocked down the two ensuing free throws, cutting the Dos Pueblos deficit to 69-66 and setting the stage for the final sequence.

“I got the steal, we were up by three and I just wanted to put two points on the board and make it a little flashy,” said Allen of the thunderous dunk.

Beau Allen drives to the basket.

The Royals took a 12-9 lead into the second quarter, but Baylor Huyck’s second three-pointer of the second quarter cut the Dos Pueblos deficit to 18-17 with 4:25 remaining before halftime.

San Marcos closed the first half on 18-6 run capped off by a basket in transition by Tommy Condon and took a 36-23 lead into halftime.

The third quarter went back and forth and a driving layup by Rillie, who finished with a team-high 25 points, brought Dos Pueblos within 53-42 going into the fourth quarter.

Rillie carried that momentum into the fourth quarter where he knocked down three heavily contested shots from three-point territory to rally the Chargers back into the game.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Hicks was a key contributor for San Marcos and finished with 12 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

The Royals will host rival Santa Barbara on Wednesday. Dos Pueblos will host Cabrillo on Tuesday.

