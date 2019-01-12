Second Chance

I don’t believe Benson should be euthanized. I believe his owners are irresponsible. Benson should be given another chance. Unfortunately, his owners are undeserving of another chance. They knowingly placed Benson at risk by not adhering the local leash laws that would protected everyone, including the poor woman who was bitten and her dogs that were traumatized. This should never have happened. Benson’s owners knew he had killed another dog, why would they again place him in a situation where he was off leash?

Benson should go to a facility such as Shadow’s Fund in Lompoc where he can be evaluated and a determination made as to whether or not he is capable of being rehabilitated and given another opportunity at life.