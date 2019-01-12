It’s hard to believe that editors Marianne Partridge and Nick Welsh and state political writer Jerry Roberts are all subliminal, inveterate racists, but so it is — according to a new philosophy at Santa Barbara public schools.

The school district has launched a program that claims that any and all Western culture persons (read whites) subliminally are racists. Imagine that being taught to junior high and high school children who just want to have fun with their peers, whatever they look like.

So I applaud the suit being brought by Fair Education Santa Barbara, currently in federal court in Los Angeles. It would halt this false, harmful, discriminatory message from being aired to young people in the name of fairness.

“The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race,” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in 2007, “is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

I agree.

Frank Hotchkiss is a former Santa Barbara City Councilman.