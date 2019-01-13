WEATHER »

Bravo!

By

Dear Angry Poodle Barbecue,

You are such a great columnist! And I love poodles! I love your writing and point of view!

Your column on Trump is right on. He needs to go. My theory is that he will soon be faced with such an overwhelming slew of crimes that he will make a deal for himself and his family — and will resign in a huff! I have said that from the day he was elected. Can’t you hear him? “I have a much better house in New York! Who needs this?”

I am gifted with the memory of Spiro Agnew and Richard Nixon. I predicted they would both resign and not wait to be impeached. (I made a million dollar bet on it and was not ever paid.)

Now, what on earth do we do with that “stare away,” “vacant lot” of an “empty suit” vice president?

At least he is somewhat sane, if ineffectual. I have no answers. Just predictions.

Lord have mercy, what a mess!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Camp 4 Legislation Alive Again

Carbajal and LaMalfa sponsor bill to add 1,400 acres to Chumash reservation.

Stormy Week Ahead for Santa Barbara County

West of Goleta alerted Friday night; up to 10 inches could fall in South Coast mountains.

Limón Tours Border Shelters

"No family and no child deserve to be subjected to the conditions we saw," the assemblymember said.

Carbajal Goes Without Pay Until Government Reopens

Says he stands "in solidarity with federal workers" who are not getting paid.

Couple Arrested After Infant Son Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

Patricia Fleckser, 30, and Nathan McBrayer, 34, were charged with felony child endangerment.