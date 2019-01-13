Dear Angry Poodle Barbecue,

You are such a great columnist! And I love poodles! I love your writing and point of view!

Your column on Trump is right on. He needs to go. My theory is that he will soon be faced with such an overwhelming slew of crimes that he will make a deal for himself and his family — and will resign in a huff! I have said that from the day he was elected. Can’t you hear him? “I have a much better house in New York! Who needs this?”

I am gifted with the memory of Spiro Agnew and Richard Nixon. I predicted they would both resign and not wait to be impeached. (I made a million dollar bet on it and was not ever paid.)

Now, what on earth do we do with that “stare away,” “vacant lot” of an “empty suit” vice president?

At least he is somewhat sane, if ineffectual. I have no answers. Just predictions.

Lord have mercy, what a mess!