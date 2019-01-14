Evacuation Order Announced for Tuesday Morning

Concern for flooding, as at El Capitan Canyon in 2017, below Thomas, Whittier, and Sherpa Fire burn areas has the county calling for an evacuation starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

A strong, incoming weather system could produce a debris flow and has persuaded Sheriff Bill Brown to call an evacuation order for Tuesday, January 14, at 10 a.m. for below the Sherpa, Whittier, and Thomas Fire burn areas. The weeks of recent rain have had emergency managers and weather forecasters on their toes, and the system slowly moving our way could deliver from a half inch to a full inch of rain in one hour, with more if thunderstorms develop. In the second year after Thomas, a debris flow could occur at rainfall of 0.8 inches per hour or above.

Residents are asked to check the Winter 2019 Evacuation Map, which reflects the location of water courses and creeks, and make preparations now if they are in the flood or debris flow zones. Residents without internet service can call 2-1-1 or the emergency call center at (833) 688-5551 for assistance in verifying their location in or out of potential flood areas.

From the experience of the January 9, 2018, debris flows, the roads in and out of the flood areas could become inundated and impassable. The county advises residents outside flood zones to consider their proximity to potential flood areas with this in mind. During the 2018 disaster, utilities and sewer lines were disabled as well.

A Red Cross shelter is being set up at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue. Small pets can be taken to the Humane Society or County Animal Services at 5399 and 5473 Overpass Road, respectively, in Goleta. Large animals can be taken to Earl Warren Showgrounds.

El Montecito and Crane schools have closed for the day. The schools at Mount Carmel, Laguna Blanca, and Montecito Union will be at alternate sites. Santa Barbara Unified and Carpinteria Unified will be open.

More rain is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. The City of Santa Barbara has a sandbag station set up at 401 East Yanonali Street.

More evacuation preparation information can be found at readysbc.org.