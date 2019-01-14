Süp & Jüs at Your Convenience

Priscilla Leung
Silvergreens and Kyle’s Kitchen Founder Jay Ferro Opens Grab ‘n’ Go Market in Goleta
Monday, January 14, 2019
By Priscilla Leung
Busy professionals in Goleta will definitely want to buzz over to Süp & Jüs, the newly opened grab ‘n’ go market café stocked with all sorts of hot and cold foods, from sandwiches, salads, and baked goods to hot sides and beverages.
Sharing a space with Kyle’s Kitchen at the Camino Real Marketplace, Süp & Jüs promotes freshly prepared, quality foods at an affordable cost. Artisanal breads, cheeses, and other “simple quality” repasts are yours to bag in little shopping baskets ready to go, and coffee aficionados will appreciate Süp & Jüs’s partnership with Santa Barbara’s Handlebar Coffee Roasters, which serves environmentally conscious coffee. You can visit the store to browse the day’s offerings or, even more convenient, order online and pick up your food in 10-15 minutes.
“When my wife and I were in Barcelona and Paris a few years ago, we really loved going to their public markets,” explained Jay Ferro, who also founded and owns Kyle’s Kitchen and Silvergreens, two successful small chains. “The affordable accessibility of simple, healthy food inspired us. I already knew I wanted to create a concept that served soups — a very underappreciated food in my opinion — and the European public markets really helped us marry the two ideas in a fun way for our busy American lifestyles.”
Upon walking into the brightly lit store, you immediately see a radiant wall featuring different types of juices. Raw green-leaf vegetable juices will be made in-house, as well as fruit juices blended from mangos, oranges, kiwis, and other fruits in 10-ounce bottles packed with nutrients. Flavors will rotate depending on seasonal produce, and there are bottles of kombucha, yerba mate, and cold brewed coffee, too.
Beer lovers can browse nearly 50 selections of domestic and international beers, such as Delirium, Mucho Aloha, and Allagash. Every beverage can be thrown into a mixed six-pack in which the sixth bottle is always free. “It should be a fun way for customers to try new beverages and get a good deal at the same time,” said Ferro.
Vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free individuals — you can perk up, too. In addition to diet-specific sandwiches and salads, Süp & Jüs labels its soups with color-coded stickers. Green stickers mean vegan and vegetarian, yellow means poultry, and red means seafood or meat-based soups.
“I don’t think there is anything like it in Goleta, or really anywhere else I’ve seen, for that matter,” said Ferro, who thinks Süp & Jüs could succeed as a standalone concept but is testing the waters by sharing space with Kyle’s Kitchen for now. The food is intended to be to-go, but you can also enjoy it in the Kyle’s dining room if desired.
Whatever your food preference, Süp & Jüs will likely carry something that suits your lifestyle. Soon, they will expand their bakery and carry croissants, avocado toast, and more as the list keeps growing.
7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta; supjus.com