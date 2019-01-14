Süp & Jüs at Your Convenience

Busy professionals in Goleta will definitely want to buzz over to Süp & Jüs, the newly opened grab ‘n’ go market café stocked with all sorts of hot and cold foods, from sandwiches, salads, and baked goods to hot sides and beverages.

Sharing a space with Kyle’s Kitchen at the Camino Real Marketplace, Süp & Jüs promotes freshly prepared, quality foods at an affordable cost. Artisanal breads, cheeses, and other “simple quality” repasts are yours to bag in little shopping baskets ready to go, and coffee aficionados will appreciate Süp & Jüs’s partnership with Santa Barbara’s Handlebar Coffee Roasters, which serves environmentally conscious coffee. You can visit the store to browse the day’s offerings or, even more convenient, order online and pick up your food in 10-15 minutes.

“When my wife and I were in Barcelona and Paris a few years ago, we really loved going to their public markets,” explained Jay Ferro, who also founded and owns Kyle’s Kitchen and Silvergreens, two successful small chains. “The affordable accessibility of simple, healthy food inspired us. I already knew I wanted to create a concept that served soups — a very underappreciated food in my opinion — and the European public markets really helped us marry the two ideas in a fun way for our busy American lifestyles.”

Priscilla Leung