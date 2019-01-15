Evacuation Order Lifted for Santa Barbara County

At 6 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order for areas below the Thomas, Whittier, and Sherpa burn scars. The day’s rain was not as heavy as predicted. The rain expected for Wednesday, while intense, is now expected to be below debris flow levels.
