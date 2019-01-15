WEATHER »

Evacuation Order Lifted for Santa Barbara County

By

At 6 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order for areas below the Thomas, Whittier, and Sherpa burn scars. The day’s rain was not as heavy as predicted. The rain expected for Wednesday, while intense, is now expected to be below debris flow levels.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Evacuation Order Lifted for Santa Barbara County

Decreased rain forecast prompts all clear.

Saving Downtown Santa Barbara with Consultants

City Hall hires a private firm to craft a strategic plan.

Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Isla Vista

They were apprehended after a short pursuit.

Man Charged with Felony Child Endangerment After Tense Police Standoff

Max Tracy locked himself and his infant in their apartment and threatened officers.

Lompoc Gains a Councilmember and Loses Its Police Chief

Hotel operator Gilda Cordova appointed to council; Police Chief Pat Walsh resigns.