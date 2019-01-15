WEATHER »
New Lompoc Councilmember Gilda Cordova takes the oath after receiving a unanimous vote of appointment.

City of Lompoc

New Lompoc Councilmember Gilda Cordova takes the oath after receiving a unanimous vote of appointment.

Lompoc Gains a Councilmember and Loses Its Police Chief

By (Contact)

Lompoc lost a seasoned police chief and gained a new City Council member last week. Gilda Cordova was appointed by the council to replace Jenelle Osborne, who became the city’s new mayor. Cordova operates the Holiday Inn Express on North H Street and received 39 out of a possible 40 points from the councilmembers as their preferred candidate from a field of 10. Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh, who has headed the department since September 2014, resigned his post, the city announced on January 9, but said he’d remain for a few months until a successor is found. Neither Walsh nor the city gave a reason for his resignation, though the Lompoc Record speculated that Walsh’s discomfort with the city’s pro-cannabis stance could be a factor. Walsh had been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department since 1984, then moved to Oregon’s Portland Police Bureau in 1991. His education includes a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Saving Downtown Santa Barbara with Consultants

City Hall hires a private firm to craft a strategic plan.

Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Isla Vista

They were apprehended after a short pursuit.

Man Charged with Felony Child Endangerment After Tense Police Standoff

Max Tracy locked himself and his infant in their apartment and threatened officers.

Lompoc Gains a Councilmember and Loses Its Police Chief

Hotel operator Gilda Cordova appointed to council; Police Chief Pat Walsh resigns.

High Winds, Downed Trees, Some Rain So Far

Noon report from around downtown Santa Barbara.