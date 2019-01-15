Man Charged with Felony Child Endangerment After Tense Police Standoff

On the evening of Thursday, January 10, Santa Barbara police responded to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Laguna Street in response to a 911 hang-up call where a potential domestic disturbance was occurring. Officers on the scene attempted to conduct a welfare check at the residence, but a male resident identified as 29-year-old Maxwell Tracy refused to open the door. Tracy, reportedly intoxicated, made verbal threats to officers and said he would shoot them if they entered. Police confirmed that Tracy’s 10-week-old infant was located inside the residence with him. Officers set up a perimeter, evacuated parts of the neighborhood, and called SWAT and a Crisis Negotiations Response Team to the location. At 1:50 a.m., Tracy surrendered. Paramedics confirmed that the infant was unharmed. Law enforcement arrested and booked Tracy for threatening a police officer and felony child endangerment.