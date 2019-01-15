WEATHER »
Penny and Amy

Angora mix sisters need a home!

These two are a curious and cuddly pair of bonded sisters! Every rabbit sheltered at B.U.N.S. is spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents only.

To meet these bunnies as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits. B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California.

B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back.

For more information, visit: BUNS or email info@bunssb.org

Follow B.U.N.S. on facebook at: BUNSFB and you’ll receive health alerts in the area.

