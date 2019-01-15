Vicenta’s Brings Upscale Mexican to Goleta

Vicenta’s Chef Jonathan Ruiz (left) and owner Carlos Luna are now serving modern spins on traditional Mexican food in Goleta, under a name that honors the strong women in their lives.

Located in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace, Vicenta’s is a new, chic, upscale Mexican restaurant, another addition to the blossoming Goodland foodie scene. It is the latest ideation from Santa Barbara restaurateur Carlos Luna, the talent behind the Los Agaves and Santo Mezcal restaurants. “We’re looking to hit the sweet spot right in between Los Agaves and Santo Mezcal,” explained Luna, who designed a menu of shareable items that put a modern spin on traditional Mexican dishes, both in presentation and ingredients. “Our location is ideal for bigger groups, and the full-service model is a nice change for guests looking for a slightly more elevated experience.” By Paul Wellman

The 3,500–square-foot restaurant — which sports a clean and stylish vibe along with fine furnishings, colorful artwork, and a large central open dining area with intimate booths on its edges — is already buzzing with customers. While Santo Mezcal focuses on tourists, and Los Agaves is a little quicker and simpler, Vicenta’s is focusing on the locals. Said general manager Daniel Sanchez, “We’re trying to have a menu with good presentation, with every little detail, and we think you can have quality without being too expensive.”

Along with the usual suspects, burritos, salads, tacos, and burgers, Vicenta’s menu fuses traditional Mexican cuisine with freshness and sophistication all while staying modern and easygoing. For starters, try the esquites, which is Mexican street corn elevated with mayo, lime, queso fresco, and chile piquin. Or opt for the queso fundido — think Mexican fondue with chorizo, shrimp, or mushrooms, paired with chips, salsa, and their decadent guacamole.

Their specialty margaritas are all made with Patron Blanco, including the Margarita Moro, which mixes tequila with blood-orange/sage/thyme syrup, lime juice, and dashes of Angostura. Garnished with a cayenne/black-sea-salt rim, a blood orange wheel, and a sprig of mint, it quickly makes you crave an entrée.

