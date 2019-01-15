A Visual Report of Rainy Tuesday

The afternoon’s rain roughly doubled the amounts dropped in the previous 12 hours, but the majority of the storm system is stubbornly staying offshore, good news for burn areas, the National Weather Service reported around 1:30 p.m., with zero lightning in several hours. The heavier rains are still expected in the late afternoon, though perhaps not as much as forecast earlier. The flash flood watch remains in effect, as does the county evacuation order. The Wednesday-Thursday rainfall is still expected to be a doozy. The county suggests keeping batteries, radios, and flashlights handy in case the power goes out. (More at ReadySBC.org.)

Around Santa Barbara, residents filled sandbags and endured the rain, though a few found a new use for their skimboards. Indy photographer Paul Wellman’s visual report of the day follows:

By Paul Wellman