A Visual Report of Rainy Tuesday

The afternoon’s rain roughly doubled the amounts dropped in the previous 12 hours, but the majority of the storm system is stubbornly staying offshore, good news for burn areas, the National Weather Service reported around 1:30 p.m., with zero lightning in several hours. The heavier rains are still expected in the late afternoon, though perhaps not as much as forecast earlier. The flash flood watch remains in effect, as does the county evacuation order. The Wednesday-Thursday rainfall is still expected to be a doozy. The county suggests keeping batteries, radios, and flashlights handy in case the power goes out. (More at ReadySBC.org.)

Around Santa Barbara, residents filled sandbags and endured the rain, though a few found a new use for their skimboards. Indy photographer Paul Wellman’s visual report of the day follows:

By Paul Wellman

Santa Barbara city fire and police respond to W. Valerio Street for a report of a falling tree leaning against the house. The structure was evacuated and plans were put in place for removal before more rain and wind affect its precarious status.

By Paul Wellman

Road closures in Montecito

By Paul Wellman

Mario Soriano and Florentino de la Cruz fill sand bags at Lower Manning Park

By Paul Wellman

Water flowing through the debris basin on Cold Spring Creek.

By Paul Wellman

Jascha Kostruba (center) and Liam Fealy take advantage of the rains by skim boarding in Cabrillo Ball Park

By Paul Wellman

Water flowing through the debris basin on Cold Spring Creek.Ongoing rains brought standing water in the usual spots including on Channel Drive by E. Cabrillo Blvd.

By Paul Wellman

CalTrans Inspector Louis Wayadande at the bridge reconstruction site spanning Montecito Creek.

